Ethan Laird, Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandes all in Championship action yesterday



Manchester United loan stars were in action in the Championship yesterday as they look to take their careers to the next level.

At Loftus Road, Ethan Laird helped Queens Park Rangers to secure another clean sheet as they drew 0-0 with Stoke City.

According to ManUtd.com, “The 21-year-old has now played every minute of the London club’s domestic campaign so far and continues to impress boss Michael Beale.

“Rangers have enjoyed a strong start to the season and current occupy 6th position in the standings.”

Alvaro Fernandez came back from injury to put in a fine display for Preston North End at Deepdale despite his side succumbing to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

However, the Spaniard received a good deal of praise for his performance and received joint top player ratings from Lancs Live.

His positive runs were enjoyed by the Preston faithful, who made their feelings known when he was substituted, booing the decision from boss Ryan Lowe.

Another starlet who impressed was Amad Diallo, who also was joint top scorer in the player ratings for Sunderland’s local paper, the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats came from behind twice to snatch a 2-2 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road, with Amad coming off the bench to complete 27 minutes of the game.

“Changed the game with an excellent cameo, drifting out into space on the right. Would have had an assist had Clarke been able to stay onside,” the outlet purred.

Hannibal Mejbri also had to make do with a cameo off the bench, this time for Birmingham City, who also had to settle for a 0-0 draw against local rivals, Coventry.

The United man came on for 23 minutes and his performance was described as “Busy and combative” by local outlet, Birmingham Live.