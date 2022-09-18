Manchester United and Liverpool set for January battle to sign Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes



Manchester United are ready to rival Liverpool for the signing of Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.

According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, “Manchester United and Liverpool have set their sights on signing Flamengo midfielder João Gomes (21) in January.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also in the past linked Liverpool to Gomes, with the Premier League now looking like his most likely destination.

Romano said on Liverpool’s interest in the player, “Liverpool have monitored Gomes with their scouts as many other top European clubs did.”

“At the moment there’s nothing else to this story, no official bid or negotiation.”

He told Caughtoffside, “I think he’s a very good player. But he needs some steps before being ready for Liverpool level.”

If the report by CalcioMercato is to be believed, The Red Devils will now look to join the party and try to snatch the player from Liverpool’s grip.

Despite his tender age the 21 year old has featured over 100 times for his Brazilian side.

In 2020, the Rio de Janeiro-born footballer lifted the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A title and the Supercopa do Brasil in 2021.

While he has never been capped by Brazil, which boasts a wealth of talented and experienced players, one cannot help but think that were he to make a switch to the Premier League, it would only be a matter of time.

Gomes, who is naturally a defensive midfielder by trade, is valued at just €10.0m by Transfermarkt.

It is still very early with regard to a potential deal or even a battle between the two giant clubs. It is certainly one to keep an eye on.

