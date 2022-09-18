Manchester United players and staff suffer from food poisoning after Moldova trip



Up to 12 Manchester United players and staff members were left feeling unwell after experiencing a bout of food sickness.

According to The Sun’s Neil Custis, the food poisoning followed the team’s triumph in Moldova, where Erik ten Hag’s men won 2-0.

The squad flew in on a private plane after the game. The affected ones started to feel unwell on Friday.

Custis reports, “The club is trying to look into whether it was something the group had eaten while in Chisinau or on the plane on the way back.”

“A handful of players missed training on Friday because of it but were ok again to train Saturday, while others missed Saturday.”

“Those affected who were due on international duty have still been able to join up with their countries.”

It is unclear what would have happened to The Red Devils’ tie against Leeds United today, with such a high volume of players and staff missing.

The game against Leeds was to take place today but was postponed due to policing issues.

The Sun’s report does not mention which specific players or staff members fell sick and were affected by the food poisoning.

Fans worldwide will be hoping that it is nothing serious and that everyone who is still unwell makes a recovery.

The international break represents a massive chance for Ten Hag and his coaching staff to work with the remaining players on the training ground and get some much-deserved rest.

United face arguably their most formidable opponent next in Manchester City, who are currently unbeaten in the league and are in excellent form.

