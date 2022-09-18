Marcos Rojo banned from captaining Boca Juniors for a month



Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been given extra and unusual punishment by the Argentina FA just days after he was given a red card in the Superclassico.

Rojo, as it was reported here before, was given his marching orders in the dying minutes of his side’s clash against their bitter rivals River Plate.

In true Rojo fashion, with the game almost coming to a halt, he launched a kung-fu kick that connected squarely with Nicolas de la Cruz in the face.

The challenge was deemed to be too high and excessive – as a result, he was sent off.

However, that did not spell the end of the 32-year-old’s woes as it has now come to pass.

Rojo has since been hit with further punitive action as the Argentina FA ruled that he should not wear the captain’s armband for Boca for a month.

The bizarre punishment means that the star, who won the Europa League with United, will only be able to captain his side from October 12, when they face Sarmiento.

Speaking about his troubles Rojo said, “‘It doesn’t bother me.”

“The classics are like that, gets a little too much.”

He added, “I made three fouls in the whole game, we didn’t make as many fouls, we made some tactical fouls, it’s not that we had an aggressive game or strange things.”

“We are calm with the things we did, how we faced the game and how we won it.”

As expected, he was neither apologetic nor remorseful.

