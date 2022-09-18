Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in contention for Brighton job



Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is one of the names lined up as a possible replacement for Graham Potter at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Potter’s switch from the Amex to Stamford Bridge with Chelsea has left a managerial vacancy at the south coast club.

Solskjaer, according to Jeunes Footeux via Sport Witness, is one of the names on Brighton’s list.

“Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been ‘mentioned internally’ by Brighton as they search for a new manager,” the outlet said.

The Norwegian’s sensational return to the Premier League, should it happen, would make the Seagulls the third club he has managed in England’s top flight after Cardiff and United.

As per Footeux, Brighton are keen on a manager with both experience in the Premier League and a good command of English.

The former United boss certainly ticks all these boxes. Interestingly, however, his former assistants at United Kieran McKenna and Micheal Carrick have significantly shorter odds than him with most bookmakers to become the Seagulls’ next manager, which suggests his appointment is unlikely.

Solskjaer has been out of work for almost 12 months after his dismissal from the Old Trafford dugout.

The 49-year-old however has somewhat been in management.

Norwegian publication VG reported that the former United player and manager coached Kristiansund’s U14s side which his son plays for. Alongside manager Per Magne Hals, he led the team to victory.

This is not the first time Solskjaer has been linked with a Premier League club since he was sacked by United club chiefs.

At one point, he was heavily linked with both Burnley and Everton who parted company with Sean Dyche and Carlo Ancelotti, respectively.

Solskjaer is believed to have turned down both approaches, insisting that the time was not right to return to elite management.

It now seems that another opportunity could be on the cards for the former Red Devils striker.

