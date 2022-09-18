PSV Director of Football Marcel Brands admits Manchester United’s interest in Cody Gakpo affected his pre-season preparations



PSV Eindhoven Director of Football Marcel Brands has confessed that Manchester United’s failed pursuit of talisman Cody Gakpo significantly hindered him before the start of the Eredivisie season.

Brands, told Voetbal Primeur, “Cody had a difficult preparation with us because he spoke to Manchester United.”

“They only came in mid-August and didn’t pick up.”

“I even think Cody would not have left at the end of the transfer period if the right amount had been offered.”

“There was no offer that approached the lower limit of what we agreed with Cody.”

Cody himself earlier on gave an interview in which he confirmed there was legitimate interest in him from the Red Devils.

He also said that if an offer had arrived from the 20-time English champions, he would have made the move.

Several English clubs made last-ditch efforts to procure his services on the final days of the transfer window, but unsuccessfully.

The 23-year-old to his credit seems to have rediscovered his best form for the Dutch giants, showing United just what they missed out on.

Gakpo has so far netted ten times and assisted on seven occasions in 12 and a half appearances for his club this season (match in progress at time of writing).

He looks set to continue where he left off last season, a campaign that saw the Netherlands international score an enormous 21 goals and assist 15 times across 47 matches.

Should he persist with his exhilarating form, he can force Erik ten Hag and United club chiefs back to the negotiating table and get his desired Old Trafford move.

