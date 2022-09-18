The Glazers have only spent £94m on infrastructure in the last decade



Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family have only spent £94m on improving infrastructure at the club in the last decade.

According to financial analyst Kieran Maguire, the issue has recently come up because of Cristiano Ronaldo’s dissatisfaction with the facilities at the club.

On more than one occasion, it has been reported that Ronaldo has issued complaints to senior club officials regarding the state of amenities.

The 37-year-old, who unsuccessfully tried to engineer a move away from Old Trafford has made some gains, with minor modifications made, including the re-installment of tiles to the pool at Carrington.

Maguire reports that the £94m sum is significantly less than United’s Premier League rivals and other smaller clubs that do not generate nearly the same amount of revenue.

The Red Devils plan to embark on a plan to upgrade both Carrington and expand Old Trafford which is also in relatively pitiful shape.

Maguire told Football Insider, “Man United have spent £94m since the start of 2010-11 on infrastructure costs.”

“Spurs have spent £1.5 bn, City £379m, Liverpool over £250m.”

“That could be expected but I think fans will be shocked that their club has spent less than smaller clubs such as Brighton, Leicester, and Brentford as well.”

On why United’s parasitic owners have spent so little on improvements, Maguire adds, “I think part of the reason for this is that, under Project Big Picture and the Super League project, the Glazers were hoping to get a central fund to provide grants to pay for infrastructure costs.”

“Now that both of those causes have collapsed, for the time being at least, they realize they have to access external funding to keep the club on par with their peers.”

This news will undoubtedly only serve to further reinforce supporters’ stance on the need for the Glazers to be kicked out.

