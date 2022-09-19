Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United are looking to sign a right back



Manchester United will reportedly look to strengthen the right back position in January or next summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same in his recent interview with The United Stand.

He stated: “Man United want to sign a new right back, and I think it will be one of the missions for the summer or January.”

Diogo Dalot has been one of United’s standout players this season.

The Portuguese has shown drastic improvement both offensively and defensively and is integral to the way Ten Hag wants to play football.

He is comfortable on the ball and is highly press-resistant. Moreover, he is known for making progressive passes which facilitate more attacks.

Despite his stellar performances, Ten Hag is keen on bringing in another right back to give him competition.

Romano states:

“Diogo Dalot is doing great; they [the club] are super happy with him. Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Diogo, and I never had any doubts.”

“Erik ten Hag wanted a right back. He thinks that he needs to create competition in that position.”

United were reportedly close to signing Sergino Dest from FC Barcelona.

Romano goes on to mention:

“In the final two or three days of the transfer window, there were serious possibilities for Sergino Dest. There were serious chances.”

He also spoke about Inter’s Denzel Dumfries, a reported target for United and Chelsea.

“For [Denzel] Dumfries, I would keep the situation open – not just for January, but for next summer.”