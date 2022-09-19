Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United rumours



Manchester United have been linked with Antoine Griezmann following reports of interest from the club over the summer transfer window.

As previously reported, the Red Devils made an enquiry about the Frenchman’s availability over the summer.

However they Griezmann was committed to stay at Atletico Madrid in spite of interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

As per Dermot Corrigan, a January move remains a possibility following a complicated stand-off between Barcelona, his parent club, and Atletico Madrid, who have him on loan.

But it seems that Griezmann is unlikely to depart the Spanish capital in the winter window, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano weighing in.

Speaking on his daily briefing with Caught Offside, the journalist said:

“I’m aware of speculation that Manchester United enquired about Antoine Griezmann in the summer, but my understanding is there’s not a lot to it.

“At the moment, the situation is still not clear between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Griezmann so there’s still nothing happening with other clubs as of now. Griezmann is 100% focused on Atletico Madrid.”

United have recovered form following a nightmare start to their season, however the squad remains light on attacking options.

Griezmann may well have provided an interesting alternative to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial up front, and the fact that he is yet to start a La Liga match had suggested he could be available.

But with his focus on Atletico, it appears more likely that the player simply wants Barcelona and his loan club to come to an agreement over his fee.

At present, Atletico are reluctant to have him play over 45 minutes in a game, as that could potentially trigger a £35m obligation to buy.

It seems that, sooner rather than later, the two La Liga giants will need to find a compromise.

As for Manchester United, the search for attacking options continues.

