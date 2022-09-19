Glazers unlikely to back Erik ten Hag in January

Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff were present for Manchester United’s last game of the previous season against Crystal Palace which they ended up losing in the end. That gave them a glimpse of the size of the task at hand.

The Dutch manager did not waste any time and even cut short his holiday to get started. And he handed over his list of transfer targets to the club hierarchy and started with the players who had come back early from holiday.

As per norm, the Red Devils began their foray into the market sluggishly and by the time the new season started, only three players had come in.

ETH wants 3 additions

The first two matches saw United get humbled by Brighton and Brentford with the manager furious with the lack of backing he was given. That prompted the club to go out and spend big money on Casemiro and Antony.

The Athletic have already revealed that the initial budget was roughly half of what ended up being spent and they had to go over their initial projections following the defeats.

🚨💰| Erik ten Hag has recently spoken about January window planning however owner Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are focused firmly on summer 2023. [@lauriewhitwell] #MUFC #GlazersOut — RatcliffeEra (@SirRatcliffeEra) September 18, 2022

Ten Hag, unlike his predecessor, will speak out if and when required and he has already suggested that he will be attending meetings which include recruitment for January.

“Manchester United do not have a game until they face Manchester City on October 2 and Erik ten Hag will use the break to evaluate his squad and plan possible additions,” Laurie Whitwell mentioned his most recent Athletic article.

“We have many meetings — we have to improve the structures in and around the club,” Ten Hag said. “And we will also look to the window in January or next summer already,” Ten Hag had said recently.

But due to the summer budget being stretched beyond £200 million, “funds are expected to be very tight when the winter market opens”

Glazers unlikely to back ETH

“Owner Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are focused firmly on summer 2023 as the next opportunity to significantly add to Ten Hag’s squad,” The Athletic further mentioned.

Ten Hag clearly feels his side are slowly adjusting to his methods and the revival in league form is testament to it. Recent reports had suggested how the Dutch boss is confident that his side can challenge for the title.

Even if a title charge is not possible so early in his tenure, top 4 is very much up for grabs and the former Ajax coach feels the next step of his rebuilding project can be started from January itself.

United under the Glazers are not known for their January splurge. Bruno Fernandes‘ big-money acquisition was the only exception in recent times.

If significant outgoings end up taking place, then funds might become available but it is likely that United’s next spending spree will be next summer instead of in January.

Ten Hag will have to cope with the way the Glazers like to operate, just like fans have been doing for so many years.