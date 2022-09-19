Manchester United have overspent by £200 million on transfers



Manchester United’s inept transfer policy has been scrutinised by many over the past decade.

Lack of planning on and off the pitch has led to the gradual downfall of the club.

The Glazers have thrown the cash on big-name players that attract maximum commercial revenue.

Signings like Falcao, Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez and Edinson Cavani are just a few examples of players past their best coming to Old Trafford for a massive pay rise.

United did not consider longevity or tactics when it came to signing players. They did not wholly back managers, who were always left wanting more.

Jose Mourinho was dissatisfied with United’s business in the summer of 2018, especially after rivals had strengthened.

The Glazers have a pattern of panic spending more whilst in the Europa League as compared to the Champions League.

The club tend to throw money on the wrong players rather than the right ones.

According to The Telegraph, United have overspent by more than £200 million in the past decade.

“The CIES Football Observatory claims United have overspent by £209 million on players since July 2012.”

“According to the study, United lavished £1.4 billion on 33 players over the 10-year period when their market value was estimated at £1.19bn.”

They rank above Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as the worst culprits for overpaying on players since 2012.

Recently, the club has been heavily criticised for spending a combined €150 million on Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The two players are currently out of the first team, with Wan Bissaka closer to an Old Trafford exit.

United Fans will be hoping that the departure of Ed Woodward will mean a change in transfer policy in the coming years.