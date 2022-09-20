Barcelona star Ronald Araujo in full praise of Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has earned himself plaudits from Barcelona defender and Uruguay national teammate Ronald Araujo.

Araujo told El Pais via SportWitness that Pellistri is a player who has surprised him the most.

He placed the 20-year-old in the same breath as some of Uruguay’s biggest football stars, including Fede Valverde, Darwin Nunez, and Tottenham’s Bentacur.

Araujo said, “I think Facundo Pellistri is surprising.”

“Especially since he hadn’t been playing.”

“And more because of the level that he gave in the national team, that he was spectacular.”

“Besides, we understood each other very well on the right wing. Facundo was the one who surprised me the most, yes.”

Pellistri arrived at Old Trafford as an exciting prospect in the summer of 2020 from Penarol. Club chiefs paid a sum of €8.5m for the player who United legend Diego Forlan recommended.

He has barely featured for the Red Devils but has shown glimpses of what he can do when given a chance.

Pellistri was loaned to Spanish club Alaves last year, with United keen on the player to get significant first-team minutes to aid in his development.

In 35 appearances, he failed to get a goal or an assist.

It is not inconceivable that Erik ten Hag would have sent the young star on loan again had he not picked up an injury that essentially scuppered such efforts.

