Brandon Williams comes to Harry Maguire’s defence



Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has come to the defence of his captain and countryman Harry Maguire.

Speaking exclusively to The Sportsman, Williams backed Maguire to reinvent himself and discover his best form, saying that the captain, like others, was immune to external noise.

Williams told The Sportsman, “Harry will go into training a hundred per cent every day. Harry will give, whether he’s starting the game, whether he’s not starting the game, one hundred per cent. ”

“We don’t care about the outside world because the only thing that matters is the opinions on the inside.”

“If you’re doing well in training, who’s some little idiot sat on Twitter that’s going to tell you that you shouldn’t be starting a game? Who is he? I genuinely don’t get it. Harry is a top fella. Top captain and top player.”

The 22-year-old, who is currently out with an injury, was quizzed on when he would likely make a return to the first team. He warned that this would take time to ensure he returns in the best shape possible.

The Englishman backed himself to impress Erik ten Hag when an opportunity came his way – something he was extremely confident he could achieve.

Williams, who spent last season on loan at Norwich, issued a caveat to United supporters against believing made-up stories from the press, which are often lying. He attributed this to the need for the media to make sales and attract viewership – efforts made far easier by targeting a club of United’s size and aura.

The defender heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, branding the five-time Ballon D’or winner a role model and a class act. Williams revealed he was in regular contact with the 37-year-old, who talks to and advises him regularly.

The academy graduate had a kind word for former manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, the man who handed him his breakthrough with the senior team.

On Solskjaer, Williams remarked, “He’s obviously someone that I’ll remember for the rest of my career, my family will remember for the rest of my career. It changed their lives, and it changed my life.”

He disclosed that he sent the Norwegian a gratitude text when sacked. The former Red Devils’ boss and legend replied by telling him to continue to work if he was hellbent on getting to the top of his game.

