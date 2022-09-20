Bruno Fernandes opens up on last season’s horror show



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has opened up on a troublesome 2021/22 season that saw former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and interim boss Ralf Rangnick dismissed at the end of the season.

Fernandes, who described Solskjaer as an amazing person that cared about everyone, insisted that the Norwegian was not the only one to blame for the team’s misfortunes last season.

The midfield maestro in a sit-down with The Athletic emphasized that the players must also be accountable for the team’s downfall which left the club languishing in sixth position on the table at the end of the season.

Fernandes’ infamous gesture at Vicarage Road in which he pointed at fans to boo the players instead of then-manager Solskjaer after a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford had helped him gain massive respect.

Now he has come out and branded that day as probably the worst day in the former manager’s life.

On the incident, the Portuguese revealed, “I did not like it [booing the manager] because I felt, ‘Why not do that to us (players)?’. We were the ones who went on the pitch and lost the game.”

“At that moment, I felt someone needed to step up or protect him. It was not a good period and it was not always Ole with the problem, because he did great things before.”

The 28-year-old told Adam Crafton that he was still in contact with the 49-year-old United legend and they exchange messages regularly.

Solskjaer’s interim replacement Ralf Rangnick also ended up failing in his objective at the Theatre of Dreams And Fernandes attributed this to the German having ideas that were not suited to everyone at the club.

He also remarked that the squad was extremely low in confidence at that point in time after a string of defeats

“It is nothing to do with Ralf. He tried his best. the team had been built with Ole and his idea, and then a new manager comes in with (his own idea). That probably could be the difference at the club because every manager who has been here has had different ideas, so they bring different players in.”

The Red Devils’ woes, by the player’s own admission, led to him questioning his future with the 20-time English champions.

He wanted assurances over the next manager and his role within the team – something he has received under Erik ten Hag, who has even made him captain on select occasions.

The Portugal international confirmed to Crafton that his fears were relaxed after personal talks with club chiefs led by Darren Fletcher, who promised him that the club would be challenging for top honors within three to four years.

United’s No. 8 signed an extension with the club in a massive show of confidence and has started the season quite brightly under United’s new Dutch boss.

