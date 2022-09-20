Edinson Cavani back to former Manchester United antics with new club, Valencia



Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was back to former antics this weekend at his new club in Spain, Valencia, with the player’s injuries taking centre stage again.

Cavani, who joined the Spanish club from United as a free agent in the summer, finally made his debut for his new club after being unable to initially.

He played for 72 minutes, but according to manager Gennaro Gattuso, the goalscorer was reluctant to play for that long.

Gattuso revealed that Cavani had requested to feature for only a portion of the game, which he flatly rejected.

The 44-year-old said, “He wanted to play 30 or 35 minutes, but there are players who have conditions to be there from the beginning.”

“It has been three months without training with a team, and it was important the previous work and also to have competition.”

The Valencia boss added on Cavani’s availability and work ethic, “When a 35-year-old player thinks that football is a priority for him, he always helps the teammate; he makes a career more than the rest to train.”

“He has to improve his physical condition as usual.”

Gattuso nevertheless pointed out that he was happy with the Uruguayan who was staying at the Mestalla during the international break.

Red Devils supporters will not be surprised by this fresh Cavani news.

On multiple occasions across his two seasons at Old Trafford, the forward missed games with injury, sometimes claiming he was not physically ready – something former manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer wrongly indulged him in, thus encouraging it.

He has found a no-nonsense manager in Gattuso who will not take kindly to his tendencies.

