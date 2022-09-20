Manchester United eyeing Goncalo Ramos move in January

Since Erik ten Hag took charge at Manchester United, he has strengthened in most departments and the players he has brought in have already made quite the impact.

The defence has been upgraded with the signings of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, both of whom have already cemented their status as first-team players.

Christian Eriksen‘s free signing has changed the midfield dynamic while Casemiro’s arrival has seen Scott McTominay raise the levels of his game. Antony made an immediate impact by scoring the opener against Arsenal.

🚨🇵🇹| Erik ten Hag is eyeing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos to boost Manchester United’s firepower. #MUFC [@ncustisTheSun] pic.twitter.com/93JdNqU3OJ — UtdActive 🔴 (@UtdActive) September 19, 2022

The Dutch coach did want to bring in a striker but in the end, none of the rumoured moves panned out. But ahead of a busy October, it has become clear why the manager was harping on the need to bring in a proper No 9.

Striker needed

Marcus Rashford‘s resurgence has been one of the stories of the season but he is currently out injured with a muscle problem. Anthony Martial, after impressing in pre-season, has been out for some time with an Achilles problem.

The Frenchman has managed just a solitary substitute appearance so far. The only fit striker at Ten Hag’s disposal currently is Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the Portuguese is yet to reach full fitness after having missed the entirety of pre-season due to personal reasons. While he has managed to open his account for the season against Sheriff Tiraspol, his overall play in Ten Hag’s system needs further refining.

Add to it the uncertainty surrounding the United No 7 and it becomes clear why the Red Devils need to recruit a forward in January. There are already rumours that Ronaldo will once again be looking for an exit in the winter window.

The Sun have exclusively revealed that United are eyeing Benfica ace Goncalo Ramos to boost their attacking options in the winter.

“He is valued around £25million by Benfica, which United would not go above — despite the player reportedly having a £100m release clause,” Neil Custis claimed in his article.

Goncalo Ramos the perfect addition

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the season, netting eight times in 12 games “prompting United to make contact with his representatives.”

Ramos began the campaign with a sensational hat-trick against Danish side Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifying round. In the Liga Portugal, he has scored four goals in six games and added a further two assists.

His name began circulating in the British press post his goal against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield.

Interestingly, United are not the only side looking to acquire his services. The Sun mention that the Portuguese Under-21 star was “linked to Newcastle in the last window as Eddie Howe searched for a striker — and he is also being tracked by Bayern Munich.”

Benfica’s asking price remains reasonable for such a young and talented striker but the Glazers are already looking at next summer as the window for further strengthening after overblowing their transfer budget this window.

United run the risk of missing out on yet another attacking starlet in January just like Julián Álvarez last year. With the team finally responding to Ten Hag’s methods, not backing him in January would be a big mistake.