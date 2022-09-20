Manchester United summer target Benjamin Pavard reveals he had calls from interested parties



Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has revealed that he had calls during the summer from parties interested in signing him.

The France international, a reported Manchester United target in the recently closed transfer window, was on the radar of several top Europan clubs.

In July, a report emerged that indicated the Bundesliga giants had offered the player to United.

This report was reinforced by Sky Deutschland, which revealed that Erik ten Hag had ‘flirted’ with Pavard regarding a switch to England.

It is a known secret that the Red Devils were hunting for a right-sided fullback after Ten Hag made it clear that outcast star Aaron Wan-Bissaka was not in his plans.

Pavard told Telefoot via SportWitness that he contemplated leaving Bavaria.

“I questioned myself. I had calls from different clubs with my agent.”

“Afterwards, I had the Bayern coach with whom we spoke and with whom we have a good relationship.”

He added, “He [Bayern coach] made me understand that I was in his plans, that I was important for the team.”

The 26-year-old refused to rule out a possible future move, with Old Trafford tipped as a likely destination should the opportunity arise.

“Maybe one day I will go to one of these clubs; you never know what the future holds.”

As per Telefoot, the other clubs that were in for the defender’s services included Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Paris St Germain.

