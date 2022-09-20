Marc Skinner full of praise for Maya Le Tissier after surprise performance

Manchester United’s new signing Maya Le Tissier impressed in her competitive debut for the club on Saturday.

Though a record crowd attended to watch United’s Lioness stars, Le Tissier stole the headlines as she netted twice in the Reds’ 4-0 victory over Reading.

Her boss Marc Skinner was full of praise for the 20-year old, who he says will be integral to the team’s success this year.

“She’ll be a key part of what we do moving forward. My job is to keep her normal, but she can be a real star in the future.”

He continued, “Both finishes were exquisite and cultured.

“In lots of moments today, she was mature and aggressive when she needed to be. We’re not just going to get goals from her but solid performances from the back and progression with the ball.

“She has forward-playing ability and can strike the ball well. Her passing range is excellent. Her maturity and concentration, she has a lot of the tools.”

The Guernsey-born defender signed a three-year contract for the club in the summer after they triggered a release clause in her contract with Brighton thought to be worth £50,000.

She scored a looping backheel volley from an early corner followed by a header but added another layer to United’s game with her accurate, forward-thinking passes from the back.

With so many of England’s European cup-winning Lionesses retiring, there could be a place in Sarina Wiegman’s World Cup squad for Le Tissier should she continue to perform like this past weekend.

United are looking to bridge the gap this year and finish in the top three – the Champions League places, after finishing fourth for three consecutive years.

Le Tissier holds the record for most WSL appearances by a teenager and has played for England at the youth level.

United play West Ham away at the weekend, and fans will be hoping for a similar display against the Hammers as they saw against the Royals.