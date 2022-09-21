Home » Frenkie de Jong finally talks about interest from Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong finally talks about interest from Manchester United

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Frenkie de Jong has finally spoken about Manchester United’s strong interest this summer.

United’s number one target told NOS:

“Chelsea and Man United interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay in Barcelona.”

“I never changed this decision during the summer.”

“I always wanted to stay at Barcelona this summer… and this is why I always remained calm in the summer.”

“The club has its own idea’s, and I have my own idea; sometimes, this clashes with each other. But things went okay.”

Erik ten Hag had made De Jong his prime summer target, and United spent all window trying to negotiate a deal.

They agreed a transfer fee worth €85m with Barcelona in July. The main obstacle to the deal was Barca’s deferred wage owed to the player.

Moreover, De Jong always kept a public stance of wanting to stay at his dream club.

It eventually reached a point where United could not wait any longer, so it opted to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

Ten Hag will be disappointed in failing to land his first-choice signing but will try and make do with alternatives.

It is unclear whether United will try this January or next summer again to sign him.

 

 

 

