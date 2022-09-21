Frenkie de Jong finally talks about interest from Manchester United



Frenkie de Jong has finally spoken about Manchester United’s strong interest this summer.

United’s number one target told NOS:

Frenkie de Jong confirms to @NOS: “Chelsea and Man United interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay at Barcelona”. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB “I never changed this decision during the summer”, Frenkie added. pic.twitter.com/WoxthKiKWU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2022

Frenkie de Jong: “I always wanted to stay at Barcelona this summer… and this is why I always remained calm in the summer”. 🔵🔴 #FCB “The club has it's own idea's and I have my own idea, sometimes this clashes with each other. But things went okay”. @TheEuropeanLad pic.twitter.com/ItWVGuYsXD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2022

“Chelsea and Man United interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay in Barcelona.”

“I never changed this decision during the summer.”

“I always wanted to stay at Barcelona this summer… and this is why I always remained calm in the summer.”

“The club has its own idea’s, and I have my own idea; sometimes, this clashes with each other. But things went okay.”

Erik ten Hag had made De Jong his prime summer target, and United spent all window trying to negotiate a deal.

They agreed a transfer fee worth €85m with Barcelona in July. The main obstacle to the deal was Barca’s deferred wage owed to the player.

Moreover, De Jong always kept a public stance of wanting to stay at his dream club.

It eventually reached a point where United could not wait any longer, so it opted to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

Ten Hag will be disappointed in failing to land his first-choice signing but will try and make do with alternatives.

It is unclear whether United will try this January or next summer again to sign him.