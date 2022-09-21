Hannibal Mejbri’s fiery side on display during Birmingham loan stint



Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has been in the thick of the action yet again during his loan spell at Championship side Birmingham City.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan with the Blues, and came on as a late substitute in their weekend match against Midland rivals Coventry City.

And the Tunisian international showed yet again that he has the desire and passion that may well see him welcomed back at Old Trafford once he has gained some valuable experience.

Man Utd youngster Hannibal Mejbri was in the thick of the action again during his loan spell at Birmingham https://t.co/iXMpVI5nCi — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 18, 2022

After only being on the pitch for 22 minutes, Mejbri was involved in a tussle with Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

As the two players tangled, Hamer lashed out and received a red card, which subsequently saw him get banned for four matches, much to the dismay of his manager and former United striker Mark Robins.

Despite making 3 appearances for United last season, including a fiery cameo against fierce rivals Liverpool, Mejbri was deemed not ready to be included in new boss Erik ten Hag’s plans for the current season.

The Tunisia international has been heavily involved since arriving at St. Andrews, just as he was at United before leaving for a season long loan.

And in his fledgling career so far, the fiery young midfielder has earned his share of criticism and plaudits with his no-nonsense style of play.

Mejbri, who was born in France, joined United from Ligue 1 side Monaco’s youth system back in 2019.

His appearance at Anfield last season has been the most talked about moment of his United career so far.

After coming on as an 84th minute substitute in April’s 0-4 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool, the youngster was booked after some robust tackles before he clattered into Jordan Henderson, leaving the England international in a heap.

This was just weeks before Mejbri was involved in a training ground bust-up with fellow United player Alex Telles, with the pair reportedly having to be pulled apart at the club’s Carrington training complex.

Despite his antics, Mejbri has come in for praise, not least from former United skipper Gary Neville, who said in The Mirror that he enjoyed seeing a bit of fight from the young United starlet.

“To be fair at least the kid’s showing something.

“Honestly, it takes a young kid to come on and show the rest of them how to sprint to the ball and put a challenge in. I’m actually proud of him.

“Maybe he doesn’t like the idea of Liverpool passing around him, I wish the others were the same.”

And as the teenager learns his trade in the rough and tumble of the Championship, Ten Hag and United fans will be excited at the prospect of this combative midfielder lighting up Old Trafford again soon.

