Jadon Sancho is finally showing his world class potential at Manchester United



Jadon Sancho has had a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season at Manchester United.

The Englishman looks confident on the ball and is gradually becoming one of Ten Hag’s most essential players.

Sancho’s versatility allows him to operate on either flank, but this season, Ten Hag has played him in his preferred position, left wing.

The 22 year old is United’s most technically sound attacker, and it can be seen in the ease with which he dribbles past players.

Sancho is an intelligent footballer and always looks to link up with his teammates in and around the opposition box.

Last season, it took time for him to settle with the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

It was towards the end of the season that we saw the actual ability of Sancho.

The 22 year old’s creativity gives a new dynamic to United’s attack.

Rashford and Antony are typically more direct players, and someone like Sancho complements them nicely.

Ten Hag has improved his movement near the penalty box, which has resulted in three goals.

Many still believe that adding more technical players would improve him even further. Sancho has never been the type of player to take on three or four defenders simultaneously with a ton of pace.

He is more of a creative winger who complements his teammates in attack.

United fans will be hoping for Sancho to carry his stellar form into the season’s busiest period.