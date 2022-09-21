Jude Bellingham: Manchester United target Borussia Dortmund midfielder next summer



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Jude Bellingham.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are one of many clubs keen on landing Bellingham.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid remain in the mix for the Englishman, and a fierce battle is expected next summer.

Dortmund’s Sporting Director, Sebastian Kehl, told BT Sport:

“Jude is very happy at the club; he is very committed to us.”

“Hopefully, he can stay next season and for a long time.”

“We try to keep our best players. Jude is one of those, and we try to keep them for as long as possible.”

“But in the end, money is another aspect, and England pays a lot more than Germany. We have to renew our philosophy every year.”

Dortmund are said to value Bellingham at €150 million. A move would make him the most expensive British footballer in history.

The Bundesliga giants remain determined to keep their star man and have already planned on tying him down to an improved contract.

Among all the club interested, United were the closest to signing him in 2020.

Despite being shown around the training complex and meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson, Bellingham opted to move to Germany for his further development.

At Dortmund, the 19 year old has established himself as one of the best midfielders across Europe. His all-around abilities at such a young age are simply extraordinary.

Ten Hag would love to have him as a part of his United project, but he faces an uphill task.