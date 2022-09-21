Lisandro Martinez unable to travel for Argentina’s games due to visa issues



Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez could miss a large chunk of Argentina’s games during the international break due to visa issues caused by the mourning for Queen Elizabeth following her death.

With this being the final break before the World Cup, this will be huge miss for the centre-back and it could be a very short stay with the Argentina squad.

According to Sport Witness, Argentina posted an update on their website stating that Martinez is yet to have his documents processed for entering the United States.

With the US Embassy in England closed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Martinez and Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero will remain in England until they’re granted permission to travel.

The defenders are both unable to travel to Miami to join up with Argentina this week with the pair being a doubt for their game against Honduras in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Instead, they’re both staying at the Argentine FA’s headquarters to train and wait for visa approval to travel and link up with the rest of the squad.

Martinez has been in fine form since the disastrous start to the season which involved defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Since then, he has been partnered with Raphael Varane with Harry Maguire dropping to the bench.

The new defensive duo has played a key part in the mini-revival under Erik ten Hag which has seen the team be on a four-match winning streak including wins over Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks.

With the news that Martinez might turn up late for international duty, the centre-back might not get the chance to impress Lionel Scaloni this month.

The World Cup starts in November and this break is set to be the final set of fixtures before the all-important competition begins.

It is hoped that the duo will be a part of training on Thursday but the outlet states that it hasn’t been decided yet.

