Monaco open to selling Vanderson next summer

It is a well-known fact that Erik ten Hag was desperate to strengthen the Manchester United defence which had struggled immensely the previous season.

And the summer transfer window began with the acquisitions of left-back Tyrell Malacia while United ended up paying big money for centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

Those moves have paid off handsomely for the Red Devils but Ten Hag was ultimately denied the chance at improving the right side of the defence.

RB woes for ETH

Diogo Dalot has started the season in fine form and the Dutch manager certainly likes the young Portuguese. But Ten Hag wants competition for each slot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has found himself out of favour and was close to departing Old Trafford.

In the end, the United hierarchy blocked his departure as they did not want to take a massive hit on their initial investment. As previously reported, Sergino Dest was the Dutchman’s preferred choice.

There were other contenders like Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan and Monaco full-back Vanderson. And according to SPORT, the Brazilian might once find himself having to choose between multiple suitors next summer.

The outlet reports that this might be the 21-year-old’s final season in France after which his current club will be willing to listen to offers.

“For this reason, several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle, have already begun to move to try to tie up the Brazilian footballer,” the publication adds.

Vanderson on the market next year

Barcelona also remain interested and they had even asked Monaco for a price this summer with the Ligue 1 side quoting a figure close to €60 million.

Monaco were not ready to do business so soon after acquiring the player’s services from Gremio six months back.

“Erik ten Hag’s United also knocked on Monaco’s door and met with the same negative response.”

Everything points towards a summer 2023 move with many clubs enamoured with the player’s attacking qualities and the fact that he will be part of the Brazilian national team post the World Cup.

The Red Devils certainly need a quality back-up right back and Vanderson would prove to be a shrewd purchase considering his age and profile.