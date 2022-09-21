Raphael Varane offers support to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has offered his support to French compatriot and former club teammate Paul Pogba.

Varane, currently on international duty with Les Bleus, was questioned about Pogba, who is now entangled in legal drama with his brother Mathias Pogba, which has sent shockwaves across the sporting world.

The four-time Champions League winner said in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Nations League tie against Austria, “Obviously, I’m not going to talk about the legal part.”

“Now, as a person, he is a friend. I support him, and he faces challenges to overcome. Especially this injury.”

“He has to be well in his head to come back as soon as possible; we want to see him fulfilled.”

“He’s an extraordinary player. We want him to see you come back as soon as possible and have fun.”

The 29-year-old also gave his verdict on his brilliant form for the club, pointing out pre-season as a factor that greatly aided him.

The former Real Madrid star reiterated his love for the Red Devils, saying he came to Old Trafford to experience such emotions.

On last season, in which the Frenchman struggled to stay fit, he branded his woes as irregular and said they were past him.

Varane took the time during his press conference to heap praise on his teammates – assumably alluding to his back four, saying he was enjoying fighting with them.

His involvement in today’s pre-match press conference indicates him likely starting for France tomorrow against Austria.

United supporters will be watching with bated breath, hoping their star can navigate the game safely and avoid injury ahead of a busy October schedule.

