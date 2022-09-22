Cristiano Ronaldo given best scorer award at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro



On Tuesday night, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was recognised by the Portuguese Football Federation when he was awarded the best scorer award at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro.

Ronaldo was given the prestigious national award as Portugal’s all-time top scorer, with 117 goals in 189 appearances.

The 37-year-old will see this accolade added to his illustrious trophy cabinet, containing five Ballon D’Or awards.

The award was given to Ronaldo for his extensive exploits and achievements with the A Seleção.

Ronaldo captained the team to their Euro 2016 triumph and is set to lead them to this year’s Qatar World Cup in December. Portugal are one of the favourites for the tournament.

The United no. 7 stated his official Instagram account after winning the national award. He said, “Proud to win the award for the best national scorer for the country that I love.”

“Thanks again to all my teammates, coaches, my family, friends, and all my fans who helped me to achieve this great achievement.”

“Together, we will continue to break all possible records! Thank you”

In his speech on the night, Ronaldo declared that he would not be stopping anytime soon and even said he was looking forward to the 2024 Euros.

He said, “I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters.”

In typical Ronaldo fashion, he said that his ambition was still high and that he was not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The talisman opened his account this season in United’s Europa win against Sheriff and, going by his records, will look to add to that tally and top the charts once more.

