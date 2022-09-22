Cristiano Ronaldo intends to play in the 2024 European Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated his desire to represent Portugal even at the 2024 European Championships.

As reported in Sport Bible, the Portuguese feels he can still play for his country in Germany in two years time.

Ronaldo had previously hinted that he felt the upcoming World Cup in Qatar would be his last hurrah for his country.

“I expect Qatar could be my final World Cup. I am happy because for sure it will be my last international tournament,” he had said earlier.

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo announces the World Cup will not be his last international competition as he wants to play at Euro 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IKlV2bfgie — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 21, 2022

The superstar has now confirmed that he wishes to remain a part of the playing squad beyond the winter World Cup to help guide, what he believes, is a talented crop of youngsters coming through the national team ranks.

“My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European Championships”, he said

The striker had played a key role when Portugal had won Euro 2016, the country’s first and only major tournament success.

Three goals helped his side to the final, where despite being forced off with an early injury, Ronaldo turned chief cheerleader and tactician, bellowing instructions from the sidelines along with coach Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo will be 39 when Euro 2024 kicks off but you wouldn’t put it past him to make a big impact in the tournament, given his incredible career longevity so far.

He currently sits atop the charts for most international goals of all-time with a ridiculous 117 in 189 games. These 189 caps also ensure he is comfortably seated on top of the all-time appearance list for his national team.

Domestically however, things aren’t quite going to plan for the Manchester United superstar, whose failure to engineer a move away this summer has left him predominantly warming the bench for Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Ronaldo will go to the Word Cup as a United player but it’s highly unlikely he’ll be plying his trade at Old Trafford by the time the next Euros roll around.