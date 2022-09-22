Erik ten Hag in line for top award following Manchester United resurgence



Erik ten Hag has been shortlisted for the Manager of the Month award for September, following his impressive turnaround at Manchester United.

The Dutchman is one of three candidates to win the award, along with Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonio Conte and AFC Bournemouth’s Gary O’Neil.

Given the postponed fixtures that plagued the Premier League this month, Ten Hag’s performance has been judged solely on the result against Leicester City and Arsenal.

The United boss bested Brendan Rodgers’ side back on the first of the month with a 1-0-win, courtesy of a goal from Jadon Sancho.

Goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford saw Manchester United end the only perfect start to the Premier League with an impressive win over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal the following Sunday.

That 3-1 victory is one of a number of results to have breathed hope back into Red Devils fans after a nightmare start.

Since the ill-fated trip to Brentford, United have won four matches back-to-back.

And although the Manager of the Month award is officially based only on results in September, it is easy to view Ten Hag’s achievements as exceptional in light of the difficult circumstance created by United’s poor start to the season.

Should Ten Hag win the award, it will be the first time a United boss has claimed Manager of the Month since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in January 2019.

There is even more vindication of the Ten Hag effect to be found among the September Premier League awards.

Marcus Rashford – weeks ago considered finished by many – is in the frame for Player of the Month, following a goalscoring resurgence.

The Englishman’s brace ultimately won the Arsenal game, and he has impressed stepping into the striker role in the absence of Anthony Martial.

In revitalising Rashford and wrestling United’s season back on course, Erik ten Hag certainly seems to have a talent for bringing hope to the hopeless.

