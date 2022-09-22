Giorgio Chiellini comes to the aid of Harry Maguire amid criticism

Giorgio Chiellini has defended Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire amid criticism from a wide section of the fanbase.

The 28 year old has been poor since last season and has single-handedly cost United plenty of games.

Despite being aerially dominant, Maguire lacks the speed and agility required to cope with the demands of playing for United.

Erik ten Hag opted to change his defensive personnel after two back-to-back defeats in the first two games of the Premier League.

United then went on to win four games in a row, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as their centre back pairing.

However, nine-time Serie A winner Giorgio Chiellini feels sad for the Englishman.

In an interview with The Times, he stated:

“I am sad for [Harry] Maguire’s situation because he is a good player. They require too much of him.”

“Just because they paid £80m for him, he has to be the best in the world every match? It’s not right.”

“The value of the market is dependent on many aspects you can’t control. It’s not your fault.”

“OK, Maguire maybe is not Rio Ferdinand, but he’s good enough.”

Maguire has a lot of work to do if he is to have any chance of breaking into Ten Hag’s plans at United.