Kim Min-Jae’s release clause details explained amidst Manchester United interest



Manchester United will not be able to activate Napoli star Kim Min-Jae’s release contract in January should they wish or choose to do so.

The South Korean defender has garnered interest from a host of top European clubs, including United, after a string of excellent performances for the Italian giants.

Kim was linked to United by CNN Turkey.

However, as per Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the only way to pry the 25-year-old from Napoli’s hands would be to pay his release clause, which stands at around €45m.

Di Marzio revealed, “In Kim Min-Jae’s contract this clause is present but cannot be exercised in January.”

“The release clause cannot be triggered by other clubs or by the player himself and should be around 50 million.”

“Consequently, in the winter market, the interested clubs will not be able to ensure the defender’s sports performances by paying the clause.”

Di Marzio adds, “Interested parties will have to wait at least next summer.”

Kim arrived in Italy’s top flight from Fenerbahce for just over €18m in the summer as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who switched to Chelsea.

The player has had no problem adapting to his new team and the league, earning himself plaudits as one of the league’s best defenders. His displays have helped Napoli to the top of Serie A, where they currently sit.

Already a mainstay in Luciano Spaletti’s backline, should Kim sustain his form and continue to play at his current level, it will only be a matter of time before another club comes in for him.

Certainly, he is one United should keep a close eye on and look to tie down, especially in the current market where centre-backs of his calibre go for more than a hundred million.

