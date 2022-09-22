“Revelation” Kenneth Taylor tipped for Manchester United move



Manchester United have been name-checked as a potential destination for Ajax prodigy Kenneth Taylor by former Ajax boss Aad de Mos.

The midfielder has been called up to the Oranje squad in this international break following an impressive run of performances in the Eredivisie.

And he has been tipped by De Mos not just to make the World Cup squad, but to become one of its brightest stars this winter.

“He will be the revelation of the Oranje at the World Cup. He is already one of the best players on the field at Ajax.

“He will stay for another year after this, then it will be Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United.

“If there are two buses parked in front of him, he knows how to make the right choices towards the strikers or players in his area. And he is two-footed.

“If the team is compact, you don’t have to be afraid. He has an iron will to defend and has a good head. A very talented player.”

A two-footed possession maestro with defensive nous certainly sounds like somebody United should keep an eye on and given Erik ten Hag’s background it is hard to imagine Taylor is not under serious observation by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

The failed pursuit of Frenkie de Jong certainly suggests that the Red Devils remain in the market for another midfielder, although it is unlikely United will be looking to add Taylor in the immediate future.

He has only just broken into the Ajax first team, although his acceleration into the National Team only goes to show how highly he is regarded.

United only just signed Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and would likely have to wait a little while before tapping the Amsterdam market again.

For now, Taylor has plenty to look forward to at Ajax and with the Dutch National Team.

