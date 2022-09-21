Wesley Sneijder wants Tyrell Malacia to start for Holland in the World Cup

Manchester United’s new signing, Tyrell Malacia, has started the season brilliantly.

He has established himself as an integral member of Erik ten Hag’s defence, which is the strongest part of the team.

Malacia’s signing could be considered a sensational coup by United, hijacking Lyon’s deal.

The Dutchman has been one of United’s standout players so far this season

His speed and physicality offer great support to Jadon Sancho on the left flank.

In a recent interview he stated:

“I wasn’t stressed then. I know what my qualities are.”

“I knew that, in the end, I would be a good competitor for that position.”

“If I got that one chance, I would have to grab it.”

“It didn’t work out (in the first two games), so then the manager made a choice to let me start against Liverpool. Then you have to turn up.”

The 23 year old left back was brought into the team after United’s successive defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Malacia mentioned how he is adapting to the change in the style of football in England:

“Yes, [the Premier League is] definitely beautiful if you get to be here. Especially now that I get to play every week.”

“The training week after that, you see that you get to start in the starting eleven, and you get to start against Liverpool. What more do you want?”

“The intensity is a bit higher. Every week is a final. That is a big difference, but I focus on my own game.”

Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder has backed Malacia to get into the World Cup team.

“I choose Malacia in my team because he comes up high and is much higher.”

“Then you get more into a 3-5-2, and I like that.”