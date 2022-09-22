Youri Tielemans breaks silence on decision to stay as Cody Gakpo remains on top form



Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit to sign PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Throughout the backend of the summer transfer window, the club was heavily linked with the Dutch international.

It was clear that the new manager Erik ten Hag wanted to reshape the attack after a poor 12 months from most of the forwards.

Instead, Antony was transferred into the club from Ajax after playing for the manager since his arrival in Holland in 2020.

The Manchester Evening News reports that it was suggested that the club could sign both players during the summer but that presented a considerable risk to the current roster of players and it would be difficult financially.

During the current season, Gakpo has been in fine form and it’s clear to see the transfer rumours haven’t impacted his work on the pitch.

He has scored 10 while assisting nine goals for PSV in 13 games across all competitions with his status in Europe growing exponentially as time goes on.

The MEN also provides an update on Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who has broken his stance on his decision to stay put at the club this season.

Man United remained interested throughout the summer but instead decided to pick Casemiro, who was made available on the market.

Christian Eriksen was also signed during the transfer window so it was always going to be challenging to secure another midfielder this year.

In another article from the Manchester Evening News, the club are still monitoring the Belgium international with Tielemans’ contract expiring next summer.

The midfielder spoke about his decision to stay despite being heavily linked with a move to other Premier League teams.

“I’m not going to speak too much about my contract situation at the moment. I didn’t leave Leicester in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right one,” he said.

“Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn’t mean I should regret [staying].”

Arsenal have always remained interested in the 25-year-old with clubs in Europe also expressing an interest.

The Peoples Person reported recently that there will be some money made available to Ten Hag in the January transfer window.