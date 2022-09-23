Antonio Valencia urges Moises Caicedo to join Manchester United in future

Manchester United have immensely benefitted from the players Erik ten Hag chose to bring in during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently on a four-match winning run and the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have been sensational in all those games.

While the defence has certainly improved by leaps and bounds, the addition of Eriksen has changed the way the midfield has played this season.

ETH’s ideal midfield

Ten Hag’s primary choice to occupy the deeper role was Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong. Instead, United opted for Casemiro after the De Jong impasse refused to clear up.

And the Dutch manager is still keen on adding another midfielder and rumours have already started linking the Red Devils with another move for the Barca star and Borussia Dortmund’s highly-coveted English youngster Jude Bellingham.

Another name that had been doing the rounds in the summer and has been considered for a move in the future is Brighton’s midfield general Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian has been in fine form this season and was one of the standout players during the Seagulls’ opening day victory against Ten Hag’s side.

United had the chance to acquire the 20-year-old when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the manager but Brighton pounced when United turned down the chance to sign the youngster.

Valencia wants Caicedo to join Utd

And Caicedo has impressed so much that following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, there has been increased speculation that the English manager wants his former midfield general to join him in London.

And United legend Antonio Valencia feels the Ecuador international’s skill-set makes him the perfect fit for one of the big teams in the Premier League.

The former right-winger, however, did urge his compatriot to choose United instead of any other club.

“Hopefully Moises Caicedo can go to a big team in England,” Studio Futbol report him saying. “He is a humble boy; he was born to be great and hopefully he can come to Manchester United.”