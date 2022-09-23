Christian Eriksen wins Manchester United’s Player of the Month for September



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has won Manchester United’s Player of the Month award for September 2022.

The Dane warded off stiff competition from Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to get the recognition for his outstanding contributions to the team in September.

Eriksen garnered an emphatic 62% of the votes cast. Sancho came in second place with 28% ahead of Varane with 10%.

The 30-year-old has been a revelation since his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

He has slotted in perfectly with Scott McTominay in the midfield pivot, just behind playmaker Bruno Fernandes, where his class has shown through, helping United gain control in the middle of the park – something the team lacked last season.

Eriksen’s performance was exemplary in United’s win over Arsenal, in which he stood head and shoulders above any other player on the pitch. He capped off his brilliant showing with an assist to Marcus Rashford for United’s third.

He also registered an assist for Jadon Sancho‘s goal against Sheriff in the Europa League.

Speaking to club media, fellow Scandinavian and former United winger Jesper Blomqvist heaped praise on Eriksen.

He said, “I think Eriksen really is something special. Even though he plays a little bit deeper, he can make the pass.”

“Not always the assist for a goal but maybe the ‘third assist’ for a goal [going further back in the move].”

“He creates and gives space and possibilities for the strikers to create something. He has been fantastic. The way he sees the game and his vision is just amazing.

Blomqvist finished off by labelling Eriksen as a ‘great signing.’

Certainly, a well-deserved accolade for Eriksen who has been nothing short of exquisite for United since his acquisition from Brentford on a free.

