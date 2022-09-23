Cristiano Ronaldo charged with violent conduct by the FA



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the English FA for his conduct after United’s game against Everton last season.

The Red Devils lost to Everton in April and after the game, a damning video emerged that showed Ronaldo slapping a mobile phone out of a young fan’s hand at Goodison.

Merseyside Police launched an investigation into the incident and warned the player.

In a statement issued by the authorities, Merseyside Police said, “The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

It is believed that Ronaldo agreed to pay compensation to the schoolboy.

However, it now seems like Ronaldo’s woes are far from over after the FA issued a statement confirming they would be proceeding to bring charges against the five-time Ballon D’or winner.

The official statement by the FA read: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022.”

“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

In response to the FA, United said they are aware of the FA’s position and will be supporting their player through the charge.

✅ #MUFC statement: “We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. We will be supporting the player in response to the charge.” — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) September 23, 2022

Should the FA take issue and find Ronaldo culpable, it is unclear at this time what punitive action they may choose to take against him.

United fans will be hoping that this latest setback will not deter their star man’s efforts to get back into the starting eleven or even derail his season.

Ronaldo is currently out on international duty with Portugal and will be looking to get involved in the crunch tie against Manchester City when club football returns.

