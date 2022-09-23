Joao Gomes: Manchester United could have offered Andreas Pereira as part of a swap deal



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 21 year old is one of South America’s best talents and is ready to take the next step in his career.

Liverpool are said to be the other club keen on landing the Brazilian this January.

According to talkSPORT, United considered making a move in the summer, potentially offering Andreas Pereira as part of a swap deal.

South American football expert said:

“It looked like they [United] might have been interested in him when Andreas Pereira was on loan from United at Flamengo,” he explained.

“In the end, [Pereira] ended up going to Fulham. There was speculation that in exchange for that deal, they might take Joao Gomes, but they didn’t.”

Pereira was sold to Fulham for a fee of £10 million.

Gomes would be a fantastic signing for United. He is highly versatile and can operate in multiple midfield positions.

His defensive attributes are impressive, and his playing style has been compared to Fabinho.

Gomes has openly stated his desire to join Liverpool, so one would assume they have the upper hand in negotiations.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of the player, and is adamant on getting him this January.