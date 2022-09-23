Kim Min-Jae: Sporting director claims Napoli should consider offers from Manchester United



Napoli will have to rethink their decision should any offer come from Manchester United for Kim Min-Jae.

The Peoples Person recently reported the club’s interest in the centre-back who is attracting interest from some of the top European clubs.

He has a release clause that can be activated if any offer comes in at around €45million.

However, this cannot be exercised in the winter transfer window with interested clubs having to wait until next summer.

In a new article from Sport Witness, if an offer from Man United does come in, Napoli will have to rethink their stance on any potential outgoing.

The centre back arrived at the Italian club as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly who recently departed for Premier League club Chelsea.

The outlet reports that sporting director Giuseppe Cannella, who has experience in changing the mentality of some of the lower league clubs in Italy, claims that it would be hard for the club to turn down an offer from United.

The director spoke about how it would be difficult for Napoli to say no to a club with the stature of United.

“Manchester United on Kim? Napoli must think about it immediately,” Area Napoli report him saying.

“If they come for Kim, you have to get another one like him. Because if you make a capital gain of around 30 million in 6/7 months you have to ask yourself?”

“If you have serious scouting and an outstanding sporting director, you already have to know that if an offer for Kim arrives, you have to have the replacement ready.”

Kim has been an instant hit for Napoli fans after stunning performances in the league and in European competitions.

He has scored two goals in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Despite only joining the club during the summer, he has already been linked with a big-money move to England.

It is believed the release clause, which the outlet reports at €50m, is said to be the reason why clubs are becoming alert to his performances.

