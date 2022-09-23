Patrice Evra calls on Erik ten Hag to have honest discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo about role in the team



Manchester United legend and fan favourite Patrice Evra has urged manager Erik ten Hag to hold clear-the-air talks with Cristiano Ronaldo regarding his role in the first team.

Evra told Betfair via The Mirror, that Ten Hag’s decision to put Ronaldo and Harry Maguire on the bench is a massive statement from the Dutchman’s point of view.

The 37-year-old has had to contend with a bit-part role so far this season, with Ten Hag preferring to deploy him primarily from the bench.

He has started just one league game, the 4-0 thumping against Brentford, and has only scored once against Sheriff in United’s Europa League win in Moldova. United have gone unbeaten whenever the five-time Ballon D’or winner has not started.

Evra said, “With those big decisions Ten Hag sent massive shockwaves.”

“Let’s be clear, to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench is a massive statement because Cristiano Ronaldo will think it’s not fair.”

“Last year he scored like 18 goals, so in his head, he will be like ‘why am I on the bench?’ He’s right, but you have a manager and you have to respect his decision.”

The former United defender however insisted that while Ronaldo may be frustrated, something he understands, he was confident his former teammate would still play a big part in United’s season.

Evra added that in crucial moments, Ronaldo would most likely be the man to bail them out, as he did on multiple occasions last season.

“Maybe, United need to suffer right now and they will need other players, but you will always need Cristiano Ronaldo, trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano please stay, I’m convinced about that.”

Ronaldo who is currently on international duty will be looking to use his run with Portugal as a springboard to launch himself back into the starting eleven.

However, should Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial be fit in time for the Manchester derby, it would be hard to see where the Portuguese would fit in the side. He would most likely have to do with another bench role.

