Paul Scholes admits he was too harsh on Manchester United pair Fred and Scott McTominay



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes had admitted that he was too harsh on Fred and Scott McTominay.

Speaking to his former teammate Gary Neville in the latest episode of The Overlap, the legendary midfielder backtracked on his criticism of the two, who were the mainstays in the middle of the park for the Red Devils last season.

Scholes told Neville, “I don’t remember which game it was but they [Manchester United] were beaten and I was a little bit hard on Scott and Fred but they had their backs to goal all the time.”

“When they are receiving the ball with their back to goal all the time it is the only way they can go.”

“Small things like that just annoy me because I think if you are playing at Manchester United you should be capable of doing that. You should expect that, shouldn’t you.”

Scholes pointed out United’s new boy Casemiro as someone who is able to play with his back to goal.

He praised the Brazilian and Eriksen, a player he branded as ‘one who plays with his brain’, as United’s best midfield pair courtesy of their ability to pick up and play the ball regardless of their body position.

The 47-year-old was quizzed by Neville about which was his best goal. He mentioned his famous volley against Aston Villa in 2006 as the best one.

The United great made a frank admission regarding one of the greatest moments of his career, the goal against Barcelona that sealed United’s place in the 2008 Champions League final.

The Red Devils went on ahead to win the trophy.

He revealed in The Overlap there was a huge element of luck in the goal, terming it as a miskick.

He disclosed that the ball came off the outside of his foot. Scholes said he was only trying to hit the target and that the ball was not intended to swerve to the right as it did.

