Raphael Varane posts impressive stats for France

Last night, France were in action against Austria in the Nations League and beat them 2-0.

It was Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud who scored, but Manchester United’s Raphael Varane put in a shift, playing the full 90 minutes for Didier Deschamps’ side.

Varane had a good game and was crucial to his country’s success as statistics show, solid at the back, he made four clearances, helping to defend their clean sheet.

Varane had a difficult job on his hands as he was tasked with cutting out any chances an in-form Marko Arnautovic had going forward.

As such, Arnautovic was subbed off around the sixty minute mark after failing to make an impact.

Varane’s pass accuracy was outstanding too, with 59 passes completed with 92% accuracy.

Meanwhile, 100% of his long balls were completed as he perfectly picked out his team mates and launched them into attack.

He had 73 touches and won all three of his aerial duels.

Raphael Varane’s game by numbers vs. Austria: 100% long balls completed

92% pass accuracy

73 touches

59 passes completed

4 clearances

3/3 aerial duels won Leader. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CKmzRO04wZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 22, 2022

It was a meeting which saw the United defender come face to face with ex-boss Ralf Rangnick as he now manages Austria.

France needed the win as a defeat would have seen them relegated. They will face Denmark on Sunday in Group A’s finale.

United, meanwhile, will be hoping Varane stays fit and healthy coming out of the international break as he will more than likely be called upon for the Manchester derby the following week.