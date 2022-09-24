Facundo Pellistri returns from injury, gets season’s first start for Uruguay

Erik ten Hag was quick to spot how imbalanced the Manchester United attack was when he first arrived.

United had a lot of versatile attackers like Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford but all of them preferred playing on the left flank.

Academy graduate Anthony Elanga was also tried on the right flank after which Ten Hag insisted on Ajax winger Antony, on whom United ended up spending £85 million.

RW issues

The Brazilian has started in all three games since his arrival, which shows how important he is to the Dutch manager’s system.

In terms of a direct replacement, United have Facundo Pellistri who is yet to start competitively for the Red Devils but is already a national team regular.

On Friday, he was once again seen in action as he started for Uruguay against Iran and ended up playing the entire first-half before being substituted.

He was rusty which was understandable considering it was his first match after returning from injury. But it showed that he is part of Uruguay’s World Cup plans.

The former Penarol star was on target in Ten Hag’s first pre-season fixture against Liverpool and was the subject of loan interest from multiple countries.

However, an injury suffered during the penultimate fixture against Atletico Madrid meant any chances of going out on loan ended and he was forced to stay back at Carrington.

Pellistri another option for ETH

That might prove to be a blessing in disguise considering the condensed October and November calendar. The Red Devils will be playing in a total of 13 games in three competitions in little over a month.

That will force the United manager to rotate his squad and with the lack of right wing options for Ten Hag, there is a chance that 20-year-old might finally get his chance to make his debut for the club that he had signed for back in 2020.

Pellistri has had two loan spells in the past, both with Alaves in La Liga and both stints did not go according to plan. And that played a part as United felt he was not ready to make the jump to United’s first team.

This might be his best chance to make his United debut and if he can impress Ten Hag enough, Pellistri might end up staying back at United instead of going out on loan in January.