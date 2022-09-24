Manchester United stars in big Brazil win with Alex Telles starring



Manchester United’s Brazilian stars contributed to an impressive 3-0 victory in an international friendly against Ghana yesterday.

Brazil manager Tite had special praise for out-on-loan Alex Telles.

“Alex Telles played a great game and I believe that was clear. He’s been in a position that’s more suited to his style of play.”

Telles has made just one league start for Sevilla since joining the La Liga side in the summer, although he did start in both Champions League group stage games.

Rusty or not, Tite trusted the left back with the full 90 minutes against Ghana and was rewarded with a fine showing.

Antony also came off the bench to replace Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior with half an hour to go although by that stage the game was done and dusted.

United fans will be very pleased to hear that Casemiro started and played to the hour mark.

The marquee midfielder has been eased in at Old Trafford in part due to a need to boost his match fitness.

Another 63 minutes in the legs will surely aid him in his battle with a revitalised Scott McTominay for the holding midfield position.

Partnered with the adventurous Lucas Paqueta, with Neymar in the ten position ahead, Casemiro demonstrated his ability to stabilise an otherwise audacious midfield setup once again.

It is that ability that makes United fans keen to see him settle into the first eleven, where his presence will no doubt be a boost to Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of him.

With a chance for more match fitness against Tunisia on Tuesday, Casemiro may well come back cooked to perfection for Manchester United’s derby showdown at the Etihad the following Sunday.

