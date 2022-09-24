Manchester United yet to decide whether to hand David de Gea contract extension

Manchester United had begun the new Premier League season in dismal fashion, losing back-to-back matches against Brighton and Brentford.

The hammering at the hands of the Bees was partly due to David de Gea as he was directly responsible for three of the four goals conceded on the day.

The Spaniard had come out post match and personally apologised and accepted that he was to blame for his team’s poor display. Manager Erik ten Hag had supported his goalkeeper and insisted that, “I am convinced that he can do it.”

DDG woes

The Dutchman is known for his penchant for playing out from the back and he expects his goalkeeper to be able to initiate attacks and be quick off his line.

🗞 #mufc are weighing up whether to trigger David de Gea's contract option as they assess they assess their long-term plan. Jordan Pickford has clubs carefully monitoring his situation at Everton. [@mcgrathmike] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) September 24, 2022

The Spaniard is a fine shot-stopper but is not the most adept when it comes to playing out from the back and his propensity to remain rooted to the line is another mitigating factor.

Another issue with the 31-year-old is his humongous wages which is reportedly in excess of £350,000 per week, making him one of the highest-earners at the club.

So unconvinced was the Dutch manager that he forced the club to bring in Martin Dubravka on loan as competition for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper.

Amidst this struggle comes the news broken by The Daily Telegraph that “Manchester United are weighing up whether to trigger David de Gea’s contract option.” The Spanish international has nine months left in his contract.

DDG out, Pickford in?

His form coupled with the increase in United’s wage bill which “reached a Premier League record £384 million for last season” have been mentioned as the reasons behind the Red Devils’ dithering.

United have the option of triggering a one-year extension but they are aware they can get a cheaper alternative who will “earn significantly less given the current market values”.

Jan Oblak was mentioned as a possible replacement with his contract with Atletico Madrid also set to end in 2023. Dean Henderson could also be in line to become the new No 1 if he keeps performing at Nottingham Forest.

The report mentions that De Gea can still salvage the situation. “His form in the next phase of the season is the opportunity to make a compelling case to stay.”

The article makes yet another revelation by stating that the Old Trafford outfit are “currently assessing their long-term plan and a change of No 1 could bring the likes of England and Everton’s Jordan Pickford into the frame.”

The Everton goalie has regained his form and his contract situation with the Merseyside outfit means a lot of clubs including United are monitoring his situation closely.