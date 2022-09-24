Ronald Koeman says Manchester United must give Erik ten Hag time



Former Barcelona player and manager Ronald Koeman has urged Manchester United to give Erik ten Hag time at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Koeman passionately pleaded with supporters and decision-makers at the club to be patient with Ten Hag, who he backed as the right man for the Old Trafford job.

The 59-year-old heaped praise on his fellow countryman, outlining some of the attributes that set him apart from his peers.

Koeman said, “He [Ten Hag] is a coach who likes good football.”

“He likes to play attacking football and with some good signings and time he will bring United back to the top of the Premier League.”

The former Everton boss added, “You need time as a coach.”

“I think United understands that they have to give Erik that time and then United will come back, I’m sure of that.”

United fans will certainly agree with Koeman on their manager, who has already shown glimpses of his brilliance as seen in his effect on the team already.

The Reds are currently on a four-game winning streak in the league and finally kick-started their Europa League campaign with a win against Moldovan opposition, Sheriff Tiraspol.

Ten Hag and his men have certainly done well in turning around what was a disastrous start to the campaign that saw the team lose in their opening two games domestically.

Many will undoubtedly concur with Koeman’s sentiments that patience is required and that the manager must be accorded adequate time to get his philosophy across to the players. However, there is also a recognition that football is a results-based business – something the manager will be fully aware of.

When the international break comes to an end, United face an acid test in the form of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The derby, on-paper, threatens to be Ten Hag’s greatest challenge yet in his time in England.

