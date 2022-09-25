Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak decision could force Manchester United’s hand



Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Jan Oblak and could be forced into decisive action in January.

According to The Mirror, Atletico Madrid are considering selling their goalkeeper in the winter transfer window to avoid losing him for free.

Oblak’s contract expires next summer, and he will be a liberty to negotiate a Bosman move from January 1st.

Should Atletico hope to recoup a fee for their top shot-stopper, they will need to sanction a transfer away in that month.

David de Gea is the current number one at Old Trafford, but concerns over his distribution and declining form have caused the Red Devils to hesitate to extend his contract beyond this season.

His mammoth wages are another concern, with De Gea currently the highest earning goalkeeper in world football.

He is even the highest earning Spaniard in world football.

Oblak did not enjoy his best form last season, but at just 29 years of age there is plenty of time to recapture the performance levels that have entered him into discussions over the best goalkeepers in the game.

He is generally positive in claiming crosses, a big weakness for the incumbent number one at Man United.

In terms of distribution, Oblak is generally regarded as very good.

The Atletico system often requires him to go more direct with his passes, but he has shown that he is capable of mixing it up with his short game as well.

Should United opt to trade ‘keepers midseason, they could certainly do a lot worse than signing Jan Oblak.

