Manchester United among clubs monitoring Brazilian wonderkid Endrick

Manchester United are known for splashing the cash on South American players and this season, the club have spent record money to bring in Casemiro and Antony.

Erik ten Hag was adamant that he needed a flashy winger and he turned to former club Ajax and persuaded United to part with close to £86million for his services.

In the past, Jose Mourinho sanctioned the purchase of midfielder Fred while Sir Alex Ferguson loved to dip into the Brazilian market in a bid to unearth the next gem.

United’s Brazilian magicians

The legendary manager brought in the likes of Anderson and the Da Silva twins Rafael and Fabio to name a few.

🚨🇧🇷| Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick. [@jorgenicola] #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2AVVIhX0Sa — UtdActive 🔴 (@UtdActive) September 23, 2022

It has been long argued that the Red Devils are better served finding their own players in South America instead of paying big money for them later on.

And Endrick Felipe, one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the country, is currently being monitored by the 20-time English champions.

According to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, “the list of clubs who are interested in the Palmeiras wonderkid continues to grow” with “Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all mentioned in that race”.

Nicola adds that the premier League trio have all “promised bids in the not very distant future” to Palmeiras.

Endrick has all big clubs after him

English sides are not the only ones interested in the 16-year-old with Nicola (via Sport Witness) mentioning that “Real Madrid ‘never stopped monitoring and Paris Saint Germain seem like the favourites to land him at this stage.”

Barcelona were reportedly the closest to sealing a move for the striker. Reports were rife that the Catalan giants had held a meeting with the Brazilian club over a possible move.

However, Nicola has debunked that story by revealing that the La Liga side last spoke to Palmeiras back in February. “In addition to that, the Camp Nou side already admitted to Endrick’s representatives that they are unable to join a battle for him.”

Endrick is already part of the Palmeiras first team, though he is yet to get any minutes so far. His displays for their youth team have had all the global giants impressed.

His first-team bow might happen very soon and his price is likely to escalate further in that case. He has been travelling with the first team to games and a debut cannot be far away.

His release clause is currently set at a whopping €40million but considering his age and his potential, that might not be enough to tempt the next Brazilian wonderkid to depart from Brazil.