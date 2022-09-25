Manchester United stars produce mixed performances in Portugal win

Portugal enjoyed a memorable victory last night, dismantling Czech Republic 4.0, to put them on the cusp of the Nations League semi finals.

It was a particularly eventful evening for Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, who enjoyed a night of mixed fortunes.

Dalot and Fernades enjoyed fine displays, with Dalot bagging a brace, including a cultured 25-yard effort. Fernandes grabbed one for himself and assisted his clubmates second.

Dalot: Two goals ⚽️⚽️

Fernandes: One goal, one assist ⚽️ 🎯

Ronaldo: One assist 🎯 🇵🇹🇵🇹🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Yklpld6Tw8 — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) September 25, 2022

Dalot continued his excellent form at the start of the season and is now looking as though he’s on the way to filling his lofty potential.

Now a mainstay in Erik Ten Hag’s United side, Dalot’s confidence is high, proving a real asset to club and country.

Bruno Fernandes is also putting his poor form from last season behind him. A tidy finish from a late run into the box put Portugal in control and two up on the night.

Despite the result, it wasn’t the best of nights for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose difficult start to the season continued in Prague.

Ronaldo vs Czech Republic: 6.7 @SofaScoreINT rating

1 assist

3 shots off target

1 shot blocked

1 big chance missed

37 touches

84.6% pass acc

3 key passes

0/1 cross

1 big chance created

0/1 ground duel

1/2 aerial duel

7 poss lost

2 fouls

1 clearance

1 penalty conceded#mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) September 24, 2022

The all-time international record goal scorer missed a couple of glaring opportunities and gave away a penalty for handball. Patrik Schick gave him a reprieve by lashing over the bar.

The Portuguese captain also suffered a nasty clash with the Czech goalkeeper, leaving him with a bloodied face.

Ronaldo continues to look out of sorts; having failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, he hasn’t managed to force his way into Ten Hag’s first eleven so far this season.

The Manchester derby is in a week, and it would be a surprise to see Ronaldo star, given his form and Ten Hag’s preference for a fluid front line.

However, the form of Dalot and Fernandes is cause for real encouragement for the United manager, whose side will need a big performance at the Etihad to continue their impressive domestic resurgence.