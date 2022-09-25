“Obvious goalscorer” wanted by Manchester United, January move possible



Manchester United are in the market for a top quality forward and could be open to signing one in the January transfer window.

That is according to journalist Dean Jones, who told Givemesport the following:

“United do not have an obvious goalscorer at this moment in time that can compete with Kane and Haaland and Salah and the like.

“So yes, they are still open to signing a forward.”

With Cristiano Ronaldo having only registered one goal, via a penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol, so far this season, the Red Devils must look to other sources for goals.

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a return to form with three in his last four Premier League outings but will need support from elsewhere if United hope to battle for the top four this season.

News that the Old Trafford hierarchy are considering a move for a top quality goalscorer is unlikely to surprise fans.

Erik ten Hag expressed his wish for “multiple weapons” in his attacking arsenal but saw only winger Antony added to his attack over the summer.

A player of the calibre of Mohammed Salah or Harry Kane would be a huge boost to the squad, who have only managed to score two or more times on three occasions so far this season.

Who that player could be is anyone’s guess at this stage, with the winter window a notoriously difficult time to do business – especially for Manchester United.

Victor Osimhen was reportedly considered towards the end of the summer although the eye-watering transfer fees quoted could make a move unlikely.

Versatile forward Christopher Nkunku could be in the frame given his continued excellence in front of goal this season.

Closer to home, the likes of Aleksander Mitrovic and Ivan Toney could be under consideration, with either player capable of offering a physical presence currently absent from the Man United squad.

None of those players would come cheap, particularly midseason, so it would require a strong show of ambition to reinforce in January.

Manchester United will face the other player namechecked by Jones next Sunday on their visit to Erling Haaland’s Etihad stadium.

