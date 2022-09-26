Aftermath of Cristiano Ronaldo’s brutal collision revealed



Cristiano Ronaldo sustained a brutal facial injury after a collision with Tomas Vaclik during a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Pictures have since emerged of the legendary goalscorer in training ahead of Portugal’s Nations League grudge match against Spain.

Ronaldo can be seen sporting a black eye, as well as a wounded nose.

Luckily, he suffered no damage likely to rule him out of contention for club or country.

Given the severity of the collision and the amount of blood that followed, many will have feared a worse outcome for the Manchester United star.

Despite having to receive lengthy medical treatment on the pitch, Ronaldo managed to complete the match.

It was not his night in front of goal as he failed to put any of his four shots on target.

Fortunately his Manchester United teammates were on song, with Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot both finding the back of the net – the latter twice.

The trio are likely to start against Spain tomorrow evening, with the Iberian derby deciding which team tops their UEFA Nations League group.

Ronaldo will certainly be on the prowl for goals in this crucial fixture, having endured a difficult start to the season.

He last scored for Portugal in June and only has one goal to his name for United this season – a penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Ronaldo could show that he is still a big game player twice this week, with the Spain showdown followed by the Manchester derby on Sunday.

